Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada
Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (AP) — There has been a surge in the number of Mexicans seeking asylum in Canada this year. The reasons for the big jump include the relative ease for Mexicans to obtain refugee status in Canada compared to the U.S., visa-free travel between Mexico and Canada, and the threat of violence back home.

More than 8,000 Mexican nationals have applied for asylum in Canada since the start of the year. That is six times as many as last year and more than twice as many as in 2019, which was the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that accompanied it. The majority of the asylum seekers are flying into Montreal. The city has many direct flights between the two countries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Marion Police vehicle.
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
Fire on Broadmore Road NW in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
Paulson will face charges in Benton and Iowa counties.
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
The incident is under investigation.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet
Cuba’s informal market finds new space on growing internet
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana