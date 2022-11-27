Man dies after being shot at Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting at a Des Moines bar on early Sunday morning.

According to television station KCCI, Des Moines Police were sent to the Zora Bar and Rooftop, located on Ingersoll Avenue, after Midnight on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot.

The man died from his injuries at a hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

