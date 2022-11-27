Show You Care
Man dies after being shot at Des Moines bar

Law enforcement officials investigate a deadly shooting at Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines...
Law enforcement officials investigate a deadly shooting at Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting at a Des Moines bar on early Sunday morning.

According to television station KCCI, Des Moines Police were sent to the Zora Bar and Rooftop, located on Ingersoll Avenue, after Midnight on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot.

The man died from his injuries at a hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

