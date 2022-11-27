Man arrested in Black Hawk County after allegedly firing gun at vehicle

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after police said that he shot a gun at a vehicle with people inside on Friday evening.

At around 11:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Fereday Court. Police believe that a man, later identified as Timothy Chisum, took out a handgun and allegedly made threats toward two people inside of a vehicle. They said he then shot at the vehicle once, and ran away.

Police were able to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to locate Chisum on U.S. Highway 218 near Janesville, where he was arrested. Officials said they located a handgun in his possession at that time.

Chisum was charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol assisted in the investigation.

