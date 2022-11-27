Hometown Holiday Treat Recipes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 team is sharing their favorite festive treat recipes throughout this holiday season! Take a look at some of the goodies we’ve shared on air! We’ll update this as we continue to share recipes!

Emily’s Peppermint Kiss Cookies:

1 package of candy cane kisses

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 and 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose four

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons

Red or green sugar crystals (or granulated or powdered sugar)

Heat Oven to 350°F. Remove wrappers from candies. Beat Butter, granulated sugar, egg, and vanilla in a large bowl until well blended. Stir together flour, baking soda and salt; add alternate with milk to butter mixture, beating until well blended. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in red and green sugars (or a mixture). Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned and the cookie is set. Remove from oven, and cool for 2 to 3 minutes. Press a candy piece into the center of each cookie. Remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely.

Jan’s Toffee Bars:

1 c. butter

1 c. packed brown sugar

1 egg yolk

1 tsp. vanilla

2 c. flour

1/4 tsp. salt

4 (1.45 oz.) milk chocolate bars

1/2 c. finely chopped pecans

Cream butter and sugar. Add in egg yolk and vanilla, and mix well. Stir in flour and salt until the dough is well blended. Spread into greased jellyroll pan (or 9x13 baking sheet) - you will have to work with it to spread it evenly into a layer and into the corners as the dough is quite stiff. Bake at 350º for 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately place chocolate on top. Let stand until the chocolate is soft, then spread evenly over the entire surface. Sprinkle with nuts and cut while still warm.

