Crash temporarily closes Mississippi River bridge in Marquette

The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.
The U.S. Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River at Marquette, Iowa, on July 11, 2010.(Wikimedia Commons / Jonathunder / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin has closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash along U.S. Highway 18 in a post on its Facebook page, describing it as involving two vehicles. They believe that the bridge would be closed in both directions for at least a few hours.

No other details about the crash were released by authorities as of early Sunday afternoon.

Officials suggested drivers avoid the area and find an alternate route. The nearest bridges over the Mississippi River are 27 miles away in Lansing, or 60 miles away in Dubuque.

