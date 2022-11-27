Christmas on Square helps supports local businesses

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square.

Hosted in the Cable Car Square District, food trucks and entertainment lined the streets and people came out to get some holiday shopping done at local businesses.

“There is no comparison between today and a normal Saturday Saturdays are good but today it was tremendous,” Larry Cigard who is the co-owner of Willow, said.

They also had live music, with some singing Christmas carols, and Santa Claus was out saying hello to kids.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.