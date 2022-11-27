Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported.

Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.

They found the woman deceased at the home and Aspen was missing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aspen’s location or the deceased woman to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes took place over the holiday weekend.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
Marion Police vehicle.
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
Fire on Broadmore Road NW in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
Paulson will face charges in Benton and Iowa counties.
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
The incident is under investigation.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta
Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet
Cuba’s informal market finds new space on growing internet
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada
Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada