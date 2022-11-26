Valley Junction businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The Friday after Thanksgiving is always busier than normal for the shops and restaurants at Valley Junction, but it’s Small Business Saturday that is always the most profitable day of the year for many on 5th Street in West Des Moines, KCCI’s Kayla James reports.

“It’s double — usually at least twice as many people as on a regular Saturday,” said Kelsey Mihalovich, the owner of Hinge on 5th Street.

Mihalovich has owned Hinge, a home decor and clothing shop, for a decade.

She says it’s the historic look that Valley Junction has that helps draw people in to shop around the area.

“I think that the district is really what keeps us kind of unique,” Mihalovich said.

Businesses in Valley Junction saw large crowds of customers on Friday go in and out their doors. Candle Bar DSM was one such business that attracted a lot of customers.

The shop lets customers make their own candles. The owner, Chloe Bratvold, is also preparing to open a designer handbag business on the floor above Candle Bar DSM. The building is one of some areas in Valley Junction undergoing a bit of a renovation.

Just in November alone, the building has undergone paint work and work on the windows.

“We have new design guidelines that keep the historic look kind of in place that way that doesn’t disappear,” Bratvold said.

Bratvold is also a member of the Valley Junction board. She says she looks forward to what property owners do going forward to keep the historic neighborhood alive.

“I feel that the community has kind of come together with all the changes,” Bratvold said. “People are really looking forward to the next big thing here as we’ve always been.”

People agree that part of what makes Valley Junction so unique, is the different shops found along 5th Street and the family atmosphere among business owners.

It’s business owners’ hope that people will continue to find themselves in Valley Junction, supporting local businesses beyond just on Small Business Saturday.

“We’re not here just for one day of the year; we’re here for 365 days to add diversity and uniqueness to the district and your community, too,” Mihalovich said.

