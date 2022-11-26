Thompson’s three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Casey Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Nebraska ruined Iowa’s chance to clinch the Big Ten West Division title with a 24-17 win.

The Huskers (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak, and broke a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4).

Iowa had its four-game winning streak snapped. Thompson threw touchdown passes of 87 and 18 yards to Trey Palmer in the first half and a 14-yarder to Marcus Washington in the third as Nebraska built a 24-0 lead.

Iowa had a chance to tie the game with two possessions in the final 3:20, but couldn’t score.

