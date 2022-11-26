Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Reports: At least 8 dead in landslide on Italian island

FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy,...
FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. A landslide caused by a storm killed at least eight people on the island of Ischia on Nov. 26, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A landslide triggered by a storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has killed at least eight people, Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini said Saturday.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children.

At least 100 people were stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion Police vehicle.
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
Iowa State Patrol
Four-wheeler crash leaves 13-year-old dead in Delaware County
Paulson will face charges in Benton and Iowa counties.
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
Fire on Broadmore Road NW in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
6-year-old Jakori Johnson.
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up

Latest News

A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes
US World Cup watch party at NewBo
USA World Cup game helps bring people together and support local Cedar Rapids business
Thompson’s three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17
Thompson’s three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17
Inflation impacts shopping season
Inflation impacts shopping season