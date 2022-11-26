Pleasant start to the weekend, some rain on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another pleasant day is expected for the start of the traditional weekend, before a rain chance leads into its finale.

Lows tonight dip into the 20s, with highs back into the low to mid 50s for most people on Saturday. Sunshine will be plentiful early, with more clouds by sunset. Eventually, this leads to some rain developing across parts of the area Saturday night into early Sunday.

The rain wraps up early in the day, but stronger winds are likely on Sunday after it finishes. A break from active weather early in the following week is followed by another storm system, with a rain and snow chance Tuesday into Wednesday.

