Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County

The incident is under investigation.
The incident is under investigation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 22nd at approximately 5:32 pm, emergency crews responded to the area of E. Lake Rd. #3 and S. Apple Canyon Rd for a report of a multi-vehicle accident.

According to investigators, 59-year-old Francis Holzer drove passed an stop sign while talking on his cell phone and rammed into the side of another vehicle.

Two other passengers and Holzer were injured as a result of the accident. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Holzer was charged with Disobeying Stop Sign, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Operating an Uninsured Vehicle.

