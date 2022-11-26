Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal.

Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.

A 75-year-old man from Hartley was killed in a crash with a semi-truck in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving in Pocahontas County.

On Friday, a 15-year-old girl was killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving with juvenile passengers rolled in Ringgold County. State troopers believe that she was swerving to avoid a deer, causing the SUV to roll. She was evidently not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle crashed, officials said, leading to a partial ejection from the SUV and her being pinned under the vehicle.

A semi-truck operated by a 53-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nev., crashed into a bridge pillar while traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Cass County just after Midnight on Saturday. He was declared dead on the scene.

Three people from Omaha were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County in western Iowa before sunrise on Saturday. Troopers believe that the driver fell asleep at the wheel while driving northbound on Interstate 29, leading the SUV they were driving to enter the east ditch. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times before coming to a rest on its top. None of the people hurt were wearing seatbelts at the time, according to officials.

The incidents come over a week after the state passed 300 vehicle-related fatalities in 2022. State troopers urged Iowans leading into the long holiday weekend to take extra caution while traveling to various festivities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.