Delicious new items at Fareway are featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

Whitney Hemmer shares delicious new items at Fareway in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Fareway Almond Milk

If it carries a Fairway name you know the quality is going to be great and the price point is going to be fair. So if your family is into almond milk, we now have the unsweetened original and then also unsweetened vanilla.

Good Wheat Pasta

This is a a really innovative product. The pasta, the wheat itself, is grown to be higher fiber. So this isn’t a pasta that just has fiber added to it. So the wheat itself has four times more fiber than traditional pasta, which is great. This also is pretty rich in protein. If you have someone that maybe doesn’t love the taste or texture of a whole wheat pasta, this would be a really good alternative for you because you get those same health benefits, but the taste and texture is just like traditional white pasta.

Pastabilities

This is an organic pasta for kids! They don’t contain any artificial colors or flavors, and they’re also egg and nut free, and specifically for kids because they come in fun shapes like dinosaurs.

Frozen Fareway Banana Slices

If you are a big smoothie drinker or you like to snack on frozen bananas, this is a great option to keep in your freezer so you always have those bananas on hand to throw, either in a snack or in your smoothie.

If you want any recipes or more information you can head to fairway.com.

