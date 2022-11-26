Show You Care
Caleb Grill, Iowa State topples No. 1 North Carolina 70-65

Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes reacts after scoring against North Carolina during the first half...
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes reacts after scoring against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Cyclones are 3-22 against No. 1 teams, with the other wins coming against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma in 2016.

The Cyclones can now add North Carolina (5-1) to the list. Jaren Holmes added 22 points and the Cyclones. RJ Davis led North Carolina with 15 points, Armando Bacot added 14 and Caleb Love scored 12.

