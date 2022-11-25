Whether you are shopping, putting up holiday décor, or tailgating for the Hawkeye game, the weather is looking good!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is another mild one and even comes with sunshine overhead. Whether you are hoping to get out for some holiday shopping, heading to Iowa City to cheer on the Hawkeyes, or planning to get holiday lights up outside, the weather looks great for late November! Temperatures are mild again, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s and the sunshine will help it feel a bit warmer too! Mild air sticks around tomorrow and the sun will be there to start the day, but increasing clouds are expected throughout the afternoon with a system to our south bringing rain overnight into early Sunday. Winds pick up Sunday as well. Have a great weekend!

