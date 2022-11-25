Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Whether you are shopping, putting up holiday décor, or tailgating for the Hawkeye game, the weather is looking good!

Today and tomorrow’s weather look great for late November!
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is another mild one and even comes with sunshine overhead. Whether you are hoping to get out for some holiday shopping, heading to Iowa City to cheer on the Hawkeyes, or planning to get holiday lights up outside, the weather looks great for late November! Temperatures are mild again, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s and the sunshine will help it feel a bit warmer too! Mild air sticks around tomorrow and the sun will be there to start the day, but increasing clouds are expected throughout the afternoon with a system to our south bringing rain overnight into early Sunday. Winds pick up Sunday as well. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Four-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Delaware County
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
The organization says that “over 100 animals and many more” were deceased.
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A group of parents in the central Iowa town of Van Meter have started a petition asking the...
Parents in Iowa town petition district to remove LGBTQ topics from classroom

Latest News

Today and tomorrow’s weather look great for late November!
First Alert Forecast
Rain returns by later this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, November 24
Sunshine is likely on Friday.
A couple of nice days in the holiday weekend
Sunshine is likely on Friday.
First Alert Forecast