Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol.

The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age.

The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:

Beans, Teas, and Other Things

La Cantina Bar and Grill

Town Place Suites

Your Pie

Zoey’s Pizzeria

Eva’s Mexican Restaurant

Naso’s Pizza

Napoli’s

Carlos O’Kelly’s

Mandarin Spice Buffet & Grill

Edison Restaurant and Pub

Each of the clerks was issued a $645 citation puls court costs and a surcharge.

