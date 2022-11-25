Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol.
The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age.
The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:
- Beans, Teas, and Other Things
- La Cantina Bar and Grill
- Town Place Suites
- Your Pie
- Zoey’s Pizzeria
- Eva’s Mexican Restaurant
- Naso’s Pizza
- Napoli’s
- Carlos O’Kelly’s
- Mandarin Spice Buffet & Grill
- Edison Restaurant and Pub
Each of the clerks was issued a $645 citation puls court costs and a surcharge.
