Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan played quarterback at state on five days notice

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an injury to the starting quarterback, Henry Ryan, who is typically a running back, stepped in on just five days notice and played his heart out.

“We battled every play just so many people stepping up,” said Ryan after Friday’s loss against Harlan.

Arguably his biggest play was a fourth and 1 touchdown pass to Jensen Meeker

“Coaches told me just throw it up let him run under it,” Ryan said. “I’m so proud of my guys I love them to death.”

“To have a kid that went from running back in five days made him a quarterback and he almost won a state title for us I was just very very proud of Henry,” said head coach Lance Pedersen. “I knew he’d give it his all and he did.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.