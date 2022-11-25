Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Linn County man recreates Iowa Civil War battle flag down to every last stitch

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County man spent the last three weeks recreating an Iowa Civil War battle flag to bring to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to re-create the 1862 battle next week.

Brandon Jolly re-creates civil war memorabilia including flags, uniforms, etc.; his latest was that of the 19th Iowa Company C flag.

“This is an exact facsimile of how the original was laid out,” said Jolly.

Jolly used a projector to get the proper size of each piece of fabric, making sure the stars were all in the exact right spot, and that the flag was the same size as the original.

“Part of what we do as living historians is re-create what the individual soldier and regiment as a whole would have looked like,” he said.

Reenacting and recreating history is something of a family affair for Jolly.

“My dad wanted to get involved in Civil War reenacting and thought that was cool, and I thought my dad was really cool,” he said.

However, the meaning grew deeper after fighting for the flag himself. He served in the 9th Army Psychological Operations Battalion and deployed to Iraq in 2007.

“In Iraq, I flew a lot of flags for my family members and gave them to family members in honor of them,” said Jolly.

For Jolly, the Civil War has a special meaning that goes beyond the Union and the Confederacy.

“Both sides are Americans,” he said.

It’s about remembering all those who have fought for the flag.

“The flag has changed a lot over the years as far as the number of stars and the stripes that are on it, but the soldiers that have fought under the flag haven’t changed in generations,” he said.

After the re-enactment next week, the flag will be on loan to the Washington County Military Museum.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The organization says that “over 100 animals and many more” were deceased.
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Donna Lavoie
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
Nathan Brock
Truth in sentencing: Man sentenced to a 20 year mandatory sentence could get out decades earlier
Iowa State Patrol
Four-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Delaware County

Latest News

Linn County man hand stitches replica Iowa battle flag
Hand-stitching Iowa battle flags
Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan played quarterback at state on five days notice
Mount Vernon’s Henry Ryan played quarterback at state on five days notice
Annual 'Turkey Trot' takes place in Cedar Rapids
Annual 'Turkey Trot' takes place in Cedar Rapids
Iowa State Patrol
Four-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Delaware County