Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot.

The 5K in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque kicked off Thursday morning.

At the starting line in Cedar Rapids, a line of kids were excited to begin their sprint in Greene Square.

The 5K went through downtown and out near “Mount Trashmore.”

The money raised in the run goes to Best Buddies, a group that works with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.