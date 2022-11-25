Show You Care
Iowa County police chase ends with arrest, multiple charges

Paulson will face charges in Benton and Iowa counties.
Paulson will face charges in Benton and Iowa counties.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred.

The police chase entered Iowa County before the pickup lost control of the vehicle in the 4400 block of 220th Trail. After striking concrete steps along the road near the sidewalk, the truck struck a street fence and a ground-mounted electrical transformer.

The driver fled on foot. After approximately 30 minutes, police found and identified 27-year-old Zachary Poulson of Norway, IA, hiding in a ditch along the road.

The accident caused several properties to lose power in the area. Damages are expected to be in the area of tens of thousands of dollars.

Paulson will face charges in Benton and Iowa counties.

