Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids.

The mansion’s holiday experience is now open.

People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion.

It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of a pioneer industrialist.

Guests can see dozens of Christmas trees and seasonal decor, and experience what it was like to live and work at Brucemore more than 100 years ago.

After the tour of the inside, guests can wander the grounds to see multiple gardens and an orchard.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

