Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The e-commerce giant is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.

Thousands of warehouse workers upset about pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.

The protest campaign is being called “Make Amazon Pay.”

Some protests will highlight Amazon’s environmental and social footprint.

It includes strikes at 18 warehouses in Germany and France.

Other countries where workers are planning to take part include the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

Environmental and civil society groups are assisting an international coalition of trade unions who are coordinating the effort.

Amazon spokesman David Nieberg said the company is not perfect, but that it does “take our role and our impact very seriously.”

He also said the company offers “competitive wages and great benefits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Four-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Delaware County
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
The organization says that “over 100 animals and many more” were deceased.
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
6-year-old Jakori Johnson.
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up

Latest News

Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday
A new survey shows nearly 60% of holiday shoppers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday...
Consumer Watch: More Americans plan to shop small this season
The holiday experience at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids is now open.
Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens
People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'.
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot