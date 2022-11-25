Show You Care
185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium at Hawkeye game

185th KC-135 Flyover Hawkeye Game
185th KC-135 Flyover Hawkeye Game(185th Air Refueling Wing)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
IUPDATE:

(IOWA CITY (KTIV) -- It was an exciting moment for members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

The Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker, on Friday, performed a flyover above Kinnick Stadium, after the singing of the National Anthem, and before the Iowa Nebraska football “Heroes” game in Iowa City, Iowa.

The 185th Airmen also were honored before the 4th quarter of the game.

They wore Iowa black and gold t-shirts hidden under their flight suits, and one Nebraska t-shirt also made an appearance.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday was a big day for the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

A Facebook post said: “185th KC-135 is in Cedar Rapids, ready for a game day flyover in Iowa City this afternoon.”

The plane flew over Kinnick stadium after the singing of the National Anthem before gametime.

Friday’s matchup is between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

