185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium at Hawkeye game

(IOWA CITY (KTIV) -- It was an exciting moment for members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

The Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker, on Friday, performed a flyover above Kinnick Stadium, after the singing of the National Anthem, and before the Iowa Nebraska football “Heroes” game in Iowa City, Iowa.

The 185th Airmen also were honored before the 4th quarter of the game.

They wore Iowa black and gold t-shirts hidden under their flight suits, and one Nebraska t-shirt also made an appearance.

