“Heartbeat” of the Hawkeyes Jack Campbell will play his final game at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye fans will say goodbye to one of the greatest players ever to wear the black and gold.

Jack Campbell was named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker in America, but he won’t take credit even for that.

“I feel that all comes with my teammates,” Campbell said. “I feel like they do all the dirty work just let me run around. I’m just so appreciative of them.”

Jack Campbell is the perfect teammate on and off the field.

“He’s kind of our heartbeat,” said sophomore Cooper DeJean. “He does it on the field and off the field.”

“He’s just a really talented football player but to me which stands out more about Jack, it’s just the way he does things the way he conducts his business,” said senior quarterback Spencer Petras.

Jack will play his final game at Kinnick Stadium Friday against Nebraska with the Big Ten West title on the line.

“I’m going to go cherish the moment with (my parents),” Campbell said. “I know where I have to be mentally. I’m not going to - oh maybe I will - like bawling out there. I’m just gonna be focused on things I have to be focused on.”

His teammates talk about how impressive Jack is off the field, and it’s not just talk.

Four year old Iowan Bentley was battling cancer at the University of a Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Campbell said Bentley a message of hope.

“I know this I’ll never be as tough as you.”

“The thing that got all of us was Bentley had his faith in God,” said Bentley’s grandfather Matt Saville. “That really touched him because he goes ‘Jack is praying for me and loves me.’”

After a courageous battle Bentley passed away at the age of four. With the family in mourning Jack wanted to help again and met with them after the Penn State game.

“It was absolutely life-changing because it gave us all hope. He just let go put his head on my shoulder I had tears. It brought tears to all of our eyes,” Matt said. “I’ve never met anybody with as much character as Jack Campbell has.”

