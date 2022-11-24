Four-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:10 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to the 1500 block of 240th st in Manchester for a report of an ATV accident.

Investigators say a four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th st when it lost control and entered the north ditch. The four-wheeler bottomed out and ejected all riders.

One rider was struck by the ATV and sustained fatal injuries. They have not been named pending notification of family.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.