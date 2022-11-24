Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The organization says that “over 100 animals and many more” were deceased.
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
Donna Lavoie
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
Nathan Brock
Truth in sentencing: Man sentenced to a 20 year mandatory sentence could get out decades earlier
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County
Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Paramedic in Canada responds to her own teenager's death
The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where...
Official: 4 Philadelphia teens shot in apparent drive-by near high school