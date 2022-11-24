A couple of nice days in the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet and still quite mild weather is on the way for the next little while, before a storm system passes by.

Temperatures on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will be quite accommodating for shopping or travel, with highs in the low 50s for most. Nights will feature lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine will be abundant on Friday and the first half of Saturday before more clouds roll in.

That is when a low pressure system brings a rain chance to Saturday night into early Sunday, with gusty winds to follow. We can’t totally rule out a few snowflakes mixing in on the tail end of that storm system.

Highs drop back into the 40s to start next week, with another storm system by midweek. This one will also bear watching, with a chance for rain and then rain/snow currently featured on our forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.