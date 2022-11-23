Show You Care
Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving

Willie Ray Fairley gave out free meals to people in Cedar Rapids ahead of Thanksgiving.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community.

The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals on Tuesday for Thanksgiving.

It was first-come, first-serve. So people formed a line that went down Blairs Ferry Road.

Customers said they’re thankful for how much the Q Shack gives back to the community.

Willie Ray’s will now be closed through the end of this week.

