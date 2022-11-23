Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community.

The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals on Tuesday for Thanksgiving.

It was first-come, first-serve. So people formed a line that went down Blairs Ferry Road.

Customers said they’re thankful for how much the Q Shack gives back to the community.

Willie Ray’s will now be closed through the end of this week.

