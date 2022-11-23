Trouble-free, but potentially not rain-free, Thanksgiving forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mother Nature is definitely cooperating for local or even regional travel this Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for.

Clouds will continue to build in on Wednesday evening, but weather should otherwise stay pretty quiet for any pre-Thanksgiving travelers. Winds will stay relatively light, too, presenting little to no challenge.

Overnight, some light showers or areas of drizzle will begin to develop as more moisture moves into the region. The possibility of this type of activity will continue through Thanksgiving Day, though it will not be constant and will not pose a huge challenge to travel, either. If you find yourself in a shower, give a little extra stopping distance. Highs on Thursday will be back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A cold front moves through late on Thursday, likely by dinner time, kicking up winds for a bit Thursday night and sending highs a few degrees lower on Black Friday and starting the weekend. After that, a windy Sunday is expected, and our next chance for showers that could mix with snow late will arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday.

