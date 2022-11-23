Show You Care
Parking in downtown Dubuque is free for holiday weekend

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Parking at downtown Dubuque meters, ramps and lots will be free from Thursday through Sunday, during the holiday weekend.

In a press release, city leaders said the free parking is meant to encourage people to get out and shop local for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday - two important sales days for local businesses.

“The holidays are all about giving, and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support,” said City of Dubuque Director of Transportation Services Ryan Knuckey. “We’re hoping that free parking gives people an extra incentive to shop local and stop into our downtown businesses this weekend.”

The free parking weekend also comes as city leaders are looking for input for their new smart parking and mobility plan, “Move DBQ.”

Input from residents will be used to help improve parking access, efficiency and user experience.

City leaders are asking people to complete a survey on its website.

For more information on parking in the downtown Dubuque area, click here.

Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County
Parents in Iowa town petition district to remove LGBTQ topics from classroom
