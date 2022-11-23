Parents in Iowa town petition district to remove LGBTQ topics from classroom

VAN METER, Iowa (WOI) - A group of parents in the central Iowa town of Van Meter have started a petition asking the district to get rid of curriculum that introduces LGBTQ topics in classrooms.

The petition arose after a book detailing a transgender student’s journey was read to the class.

Complaints also cite the learning curriculum as politically left-leaning.

New Iowa code allows parents to address concerns over methods of teaching with the School Board.

Van Meter Superintendent Deron Durflinger said teachers are just doing their best to provide students with what they need.

“We believe it’s our responsibility to provide the resources needed to help all kids be successful,” Durflinger said. “Our mission is to personalize learning for each student’s success today and tomorrow, and we’re always striving to provide those opportunities for our students.”

Officials from the organization ‘Iowa Safe Schools’ said parents can request their child be exempt from certain content, but it doesn’t have to be taken away from everyone.

The district said they are listening to concerns and updating policies as needed.

