Judge denies new trial for woman convicted of murder in Lake Park, IA
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A judge has denied a defense motion requesting a new trial for Allison Decker in the death of Angel Bastman of Lake Park.
KUOO Radio reports Decker was convicted of first-degree murder following a bench trial in May of this year.
Online court documents don’t mention a sentencing date for Decker.
Judge Shane Mayer’s ruling was filed this past Friday.
