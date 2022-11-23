Judge denies new trial for woman convicted of murder in Lake Park, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A judge has denied a defense motion requesting a new trial for Allison Decker in the death of Angel Bastman of Lake Park.

KUOO Radio reports Decker was convicted of first-degree murder following a bench trial in May of this year.

Online court documents don’t mention a sentencing date for Decker.

Judge Shane Mayer’s ruling was filed this past Friday.

