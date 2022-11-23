Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Judge denies new trial for woman convicted of murder in Lake Park, IA

Allison Decker
Allison Decker(Dickinson County)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A judge has denied a defense motion requesting a new trial for Allison Decker in the death of Angel Bastman of Lake Park.

KUOO Radio reports Decker was convicted of first-degree murder following a bench trial in May of this year.

Online court documents don’t mention a sentencing date for Decker.

Judge Shane Mayer’s ruling was filed this past Friday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The organization says that “over 100 animals and many more” were deceased.
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
Donna Lavoie
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
Nathan Brock
Truth in sentencing: Man sentenced to a 20 year mandatory sentence could get out decades earlier
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County
Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County

Latest News

Holiday travel
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays
Cedar Rapids man shares experience of wife with Alzheimer’s while encouraging caregivers to...
Cedar Rapids man shares experience of wife with Alzheimer’s while encouraging caregivers to seek support
Stolen sleigh in Iowa City
Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday
Two 4th graders give back to the community through school project
Two 4th graders give back to community through school project