Iowa City police ask for help finding stolen downtown sleigh

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Public Safety says the city’s decorative sleigh that usually sits downtown has been stolen.

In a tweet, officials said the sleigh, which is displayed annually in the Pedestrian Mall, was taken sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday and 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

City officials and police are asking for the sleigh to be returned, and that residents keep an eye out for it.

If the sleigh is spotted, contact police at 319-356-5276.

Sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, a group of Grinches stole the @ICDowntown's sleigh, which is displayed annually in the Pedestrian Mall. pic.twitter.com/Mqbfzf9WEj — Iowa City Public Safety (@ICPublicSafety) November 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.