Iowa City police ask for help finding stolen downtown sleigh
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Public Safety says the city’s decorative sleigh that usually sits downtown has been stolen.
In a tweet, officials said the sleigh, which is displayed annually in the Pedestrian Mall, was taken sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday and 1:15 a.m. Saturday.
City officials and police are asking for the sleigh to be returned, and that residents keep an eye out for it.
If the sleigh is spotted, contact police at 319-356-5276.
