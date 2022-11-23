Good for Thanksgiving travel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on continued nice weather today. A sunny morning will give way to scattered clouds this afternoon with highs generally in the 50s. On Thanksgiving morning, we still expect at least a chance for a few showers or pockets of drizzle. No travel impacts are expected with that weak system as temperatures will be well above freezing. Looking ahead, Friday continues to look alright as does the weekend. The wind will come up some more on Sunday as a system misses us largely to the south, resulting in gusts of 30+ mph possible. The next real chance for meaningful precipitation continues to hold off until next Tuesday or Wednesday. Have a great day and hopefully you have a chance to enjoy the next few days with family and friends.

