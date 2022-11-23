Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Even Warmer Midweek

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving week travel continues to be good. Overnight look for the sky to remain mostly clear. As a storm takes shape to the south moisture starts to stream northward. Clouds move in during the day on Wednesday with some isolated showers and drizzle possible on Thursday. This should provide no major travel disruptions. Black Friday sees a bit of a northwest wind dropping highs in the lower 40s. The remains of the holiday weekend look seasonable with a slight chance of precipitation Saturday night into early Sunday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Takes.
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
Donna Lavoie
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Willie Ray’s Q Shack to serve free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
Police said a semi crash on I-380 near E Mitchell Avenue caused the driver to go to the...
Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, November 22
kcrg wx
Another nice November day, good Thanksgiving travel ahead
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, November 22nd, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Overall Quiet for Thanksgiving Week