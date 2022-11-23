Show You Care
2021 state participants Center Point-Urbana and Springville pick up opening night wins

By Jack Lido and Scott Saville
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Stormin’ Pointers won a tight contest with Marion, winning on the Wolves’ home floor 47-42.

Center Point-Urbana was led in scoring by senior Taylor Reeves, who had a career-high 23.

Over in Springville, the Orioles didn’t have much trouble with Ed-Co, winning 67-34.

Freshman Rowan Jacobi led the Orioles with 16.

