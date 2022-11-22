Show You Care
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses

West Central Community School in Maynard, Iowa.
West Central Community School in Maynard, Iowa.(West Central Community Schools)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, district leaders said they are canceling all activities, including classes and practices, because of a high number of illnesses among students and staff.

The schools are expected to remain closed until Friday.

District leaders said the closure will allow time to clean and give students and staff time to get better.

