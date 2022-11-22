Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and later died on Monday night.

In a press release, police said they responded to the 200 block of Miriam Drive for a report of a person down.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Waterloo police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477.

