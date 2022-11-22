Two more Iowa counties increase testing for Chronic Wasting Disease

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fremont and Greene counties have upped their quotas this season when it comes to sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The move from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) comes after deer in those two counties tested positive for the disease last year.

So far this year, one animal harvested from Wayne County has been confirmed positive for CWD.

CWD only affects deer and other similar animals, like elk and reindeer. Its symptoms include stumbling, listlessness, and other neurological symptoms, and it is always fatal.

A wildlife biologist with the DNR said there’s not much that can be done to contain the spread of the disease, but it is something the agency keep tabs on.

The DNR works with hunters to collect tissue samples to test for the disease.

The agency is also hosting a virtual public meeting with an update on the status of the disease in Iowa.

That’s November 29 from 7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. The link to register for the webinar can be found here.

