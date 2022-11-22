Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Two more Iowa counties increase testing for Chronic Wasting Disease

Evidence currently does not shows that CWD is transmissible to humans.
Evidence currently does not shows that CWD is transmissible to humans.(WHSV)
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fremont and Greene counties have upped their quotas this season when it comes to sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The move from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) comes after deer in those two counties tested positive for the disease last year.

So far this year, one animal harvested from Wayne County has been confirmed positive for CWD.

CWD only affects deer and other similar animals, like elk and reindeer. Its symptoms include stumbling, listlessness, and other neurological symptoms, and it is always fatal.

A wildlife biologist with the DNR said there’s not much that can be done to contain the spread of the disease, but it is something the agency keep tabs on.

The DNR works with hunters to collect tissue samples to test for the disease.

The agency is also hosting a virtual public meeting with an update on the status of the disease in Iowa.

That’s November 29 from 7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. The link to register for the webinar can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Takes.
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Firefighters are working to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Name of child killed in Onslow fire released
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Festival of Trees.
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off

Latest News

Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during...
Driver that hit Cedar Rapids protestor pleads not guilty; motions to change trial venue
'Bella Strong'
5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar following final chemo treatment
Donna Lavoie
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
Farmers deal with tight margins at times and crop insurance could provide security.
Iowa farmers balance high commodity prices, rising costs