‘These are supposed to be safe spaces’: Basix owner reacts to Club Q shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jason Zeman, owner of Basix in Cedar Rapids and Studio 13 in Iowa City, called the fatal mass shooting at an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs over the weekend “a violation.”

“It was devastating,” said Zeman. “Brought back memories of Pulse.” The shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida in 2016 killed 49 people and wounded 53. Invoking it, Zeman recognized the shooting in Colorado Springs was its own tragedy, but also another episode in the history of violence against the LGBT community.

“I think I’m still kind of processing it,” said Amanda Rops, General Manager of Basix and a board member of Cedar Rapids Pride.

“It’s a little scary. It’s a little scary. You don’t think that it could ever happen to you until it really hits home, or you hear about it happening,” said Rops.

She added, “We have performers that have performed at that bar that it’s really hit home for.”

Zeman said safety at his bar is always a priority, but reacting to fear is not.

“It’s always something that you think about, and even more so in spaces like this, but you can’t live in fear,” said Zeman.

Basix is hosting a benefit for Club Q on Wednesday and Sunday. Details can be found on the Facebook page for Basix.

