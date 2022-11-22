Show You Care
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting gets new trial date

Brandon Nelson
Brandon Nelson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has a new trial date scheduled.

According to State law enforcement officials, on July 30th officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson who was reportedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers.

Nelson sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange. The police officers involved were not injured.

Nelson’s new trial date is scheduled for May 2nd, 2023.

