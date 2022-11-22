Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday.

According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.

The organization says that “over 100 animals and many more” were deceased.

Animal Rescue League and the Iowa Farm Sanctuary are reportedly helping with the rescue efforts.

