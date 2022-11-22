Show You Care
Motor vehicle accident leads to fatality in Fayette County
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 21st, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at approximately 6:28 pm.

Investigators say 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal had put his car in the ditch and a nearby resident tried to help pull it out with a tractor. While the tractor was in the process of pulling out his vehicle, a 2015 GMC Terrain drove upon the scene. The driver of the GMC attempted to drive around the tractor and struck Bernal as he was standing in the roadway.

Bernal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

