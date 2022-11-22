Iowa City nonprofit to provide nearly 1,500 families with holiday meals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity’s Food Bank said it plans to provide nearly 1,500 families with the essentials needed for a traditional holiday dinner through its Project Holiday this year.

The annual fundraiser provides groceries to make home-cooked, holiday meals.

The nonprofit said this year will be the first in the project’s 35-year history that prior registration will not be required to receive a meal.

“The hope is that eliminating registration will increase the accessibility of Project Holiday and provide meals for more local families,” CommUnity’s Food Bank Manager Krystal Kabela said in a press release. “Due to rising food costs, we saw a 36% increase in people receiving food this quarter compared to the same timeframe last year.”

Project Holiday food distribution is set for Dec. 12-17 at CommUnity’s Food Pantry at Pepperwood Plaza, at 1045 Highway 6 East, in Iowa City.

Meals can also be ordered and delivered for people unable to make it to the food bank.

For more information, including how to volunteer, donate, or receive a meal, click here.

