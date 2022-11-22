Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa City nonprofit to provide nearly 1,500 families with holiday meals

CommUnity’s Food Bank said it plans to provide nearly 1,500 families with the essentials needed...
CommUnity’s Food Bank said it plans to provide nearly 1,500 families with the essentials needed for a traditional holiday dinner through its Project Holiday this year.(CommUnity Food Bank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity’s Food Bank said it plans to provide nearly 1,500 families with the essentials needed for a traditional holiday dinner through its Project Holiday this year.

The annual fundraiser provides groceries to make home-cooked, holiday meals.

The nonprofit said this year will be the first in the project’s 35-year history that prior registration will not be required to receive a meal.

“The hope is that eliminating registration will increase the accessibility of Project Holiday and provide meals for more local families,” CommUnity’s Food Bank Manager Krystal Kabela said in a press release. “Due to rising food costs, we saw a 36% increase in people receiving food this quarter compared to the same timeframe last year.”

Project Holiday food distribution is set for Dec. 12-17 at CommUnity’s Food Pantry at Pepperwood Plaza, at 1045 Highway 6 East, in Iowa City.

Meals can also be ordered and delivered for people unable to make it to the food bank.

For more information, including how to volunteer, donate, or receive a meal, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Takes.
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
Donna Lavoie
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Willie Ray’s Q Shack to serve free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
Police said a semi crash on I-380 near E Mitchell Avenue caused the driver to go to the...
Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo

Latest News

Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting
Pitbull performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga....
Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
People in Mason City gathered for a vigil on Monday to honor the lives of four children killed...
Mason City community holds vigil for 4 children killed in house fire
People in Mason City gathered for a vigil on Monday to honor the lives of four children killed...
Mason City community holds vigil for 4 children killed in house fire