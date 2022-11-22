Show You Care
Iowa Attorney General Miller reaches $42.6 million agreement with Teva, Allergan

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Opioid makers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan reached a settlement with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller that they would provide $42.6 million to the state of Iowa and local governments.

As part of the settlement Teva agreed to pay a maximum of $4.25 billion over 13 years across the nation, as well as provide $1.2 billion in generic naloxone (which counteracts overdoses) over a 10-year period.

Allergan agreed to pay up to $2.37 billion nationally over a seven-year period.

“I am pleased to announce my support for this meaningful resolution negotiated by a bipartisan group of AGs. These settlements will not only provide $6.6 billion nationally to address the opioids crisis, but they will also require changes to reduce the risk of addicting patients,” Miller said. “We held Teva and Allergan accountable for deceptively marketing opioids and failing to maintain effective controls to prevent diversion. And we will continue to ensure victims of this epidemic receive the help they need.”

As part of the settlement, Teva must:

  • Stop promoting opioids.
  • Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
  • Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
  • Monitor and report off-label use of transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl products.
  • Share clinical data through a third-party archive.
  • Not make oxycodone pills over 40 milligrams.
  • Pay for an independent monitor for five years to ensure compliance with the agreement.
  • Disclose documents through a public repository.

As part of the settlement Allergan must:

  • Stop selling opioids.
  • Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
  • Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
  • Share clinical data through a third-party archive.
  • Disclose documents through a public repository.

If you or someone you know is suffering from Opioid Use Disorder, go to IowaOpioidHelp.com to find treatment centers and other resources across the state.

