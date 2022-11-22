Show You Care
Driver that hit Cedar Rapids protestor pleads not guilty; motions to change trial venue

Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. 

Cedar Rapids Police officially charged 53-year-old David Alan Huston several weeks after the incident. Investigators say Huston approached the protestors while in his vehicle. Although Mr. Huston had a green light, officials say he aggressively approached protestors. Police say video evidence indicates other vehicles in the area “appear to simply wait for the protesters.”

Huston was charged with Assault by Use or Display of a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident. On September 23rd, 2022, Huston filed an intent to plead not guilty as well as a request to move the location of the trial. His defense argues that media coverage would prevent Huston from receiving a fair trial.

Prosecutors filed a motion resisting his request, saying that “mere exposure to news accounts does not prove a substantial likelihood of prejudice.”

A jury trial is currently scheduled for January 9th, 2023.

