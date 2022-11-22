Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar following final chemo treatment

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fifth-grade girl in the Linn-Mar Community School district got a surprise celebration, marking the end of her chemotherapy treatments.

Bella Saul arrived at school on Monday, following her battle with bone cancer. Bella finished her chemo treatments last Friday after a long battle with Osteosarcoma.

200 students lined the hallway and cheered on Bella as she returned.

“I’m honestly speechless. I’m very grateful for everything and very happy,” said Bella.

Her classmates and teachers also put together a celebratory video congratulating Bella on her inspiring journey.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Takes.
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Firefighters are working to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Name of child killed in Onslow fire released
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Festival of Trees.
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off

Latest News

Donna Lavoie
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
Farmers deal with tight margins at times and crop insurance could provide security.
Iowa farmers balance high commodity prices, rising costs
54 million expected to travel during Thanksgiving
54 million expected to travel during Thanksgiving
Area Ambulance
Area Ambulance Service donates vehicle to save lives in Ukraine