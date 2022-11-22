5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar following final chemo treatment

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fifth-grade girl in the Linn-Mar Community School district got a surprise celebration, marking the end of her chemotherapy treatments.

Bella Saul arrived at school on Monday, following her battle with bone cancer. Bella finished her chemo treatments last Friday after a long battle with Osteosarcoma.

200 students lined the hallway and cheered on Bella as she returned.

“I’m honestly speechless. I’m very grateful for everything and very happy,” said Bella.

Her classmates and teachers also put together a celebratory video congratulating Bella on her inspiring journey.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.