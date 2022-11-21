Willie Ray’s Q Shack to serve free meals ahead of Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his staff plan to give out 250-300 meals for free on Tuesday for Thanksgiving.

In a Facebook post, Fairley said the free meals are for everyone and will be available until 11 a.m., or until they run out of food.

The restaurant will be closed for the rest of the week after it closes on Tuesday.

Fairley said people will only be able to receive as many meals as there are people in the vehicle, so they can serve as many people as possible.

