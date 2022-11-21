Waterloo man arrested, facing weapons violation charges, child endangerment

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was arrested and faces multiple charges including assault, harassment, child endangerment and multiple firearm-related charges after an incident on Saturday.

Police said it happened in the 300 block of Vermont Street just before 9 p.m.

Police said the victim had been in an argument with Detrone Redd, 38, over the wellbeing of his children.

While the two were outside arguing, police said Redd headbutted the victim and pulled a handgun from his waistband, and fired the weapon into the ground on two occasions.

Police said the child endangerment charge was related to leaving unsecured weapons where children could get to them.

